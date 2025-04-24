One New Jersey Italian restaurant is being singled out as one of the best Italian restaurants in America.

This New Jersey Italian Restaurant Is One Of America's Best

The category is Best Old-School Italian Restaurants in America, and one popular New Jersey restaurant made the exclusive list.

The research was done by the well-respected website Tasty Food Stories, and their list is an exclusive and important one.

Their list focuses on some of the best Italian restaurants in the country, like a wonderful place in Omaha called Avoli.

Which New Jersey Old-School Italian Restaurant Is The Best?

We are very proud of our Italian food tradition, and we love our Italian restaurants in the Garden State.

My favorite for the past two decades has been Graziano's in Point Pleasant. Although they didn't make this list, I'd recommend it every time for an amazing old-school Italian food experience.

There was only one New Jersey Italian restaurant that made the list of the best old-school Italian restaurants in America.

Great Italian Restaurant in New Brunswick, New Jersey

If you spend any time in New Brunswick, you're probably familiar with this great restaurant already.

The New Jersey Italian restaurant that these experts chose as the best old-school restaurant is an amazing place called Catherine Lombardi.

This incredible restaurant has been around since 2005 and is one of the best restaurants in the state.

Put it on your New Jersey restaurant bucket list today. It's located at 3 Livingston Ave. in New Brunswick.

