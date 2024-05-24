New Jersey Is Among America’s Most Stress Free States

Kick back with a cold one and take it easy New Jersey. You're in one of America's most relaxed states, according to a recent study.

This must be a trick, right? Anyone who has spent 5 minutes in the Garden State knows you can't move 20 feet without someone or something causing you stress.

There Is Plenty To Be Stressed About In New Jersey

You can find all the stress you need in your inbox. There are bills, plus annoying and maddening messages from your boss, co-workers, and family. And if the bills aren't in your inbox. then they are definitely in your mailbox.

Don't even think about getting in your car. Between the construction, the traffic, the badly timed lights, people giving you the finger, and some of the worst drivers on the planet, your good mood doesn't stand a chance.

Plus, it's the summer, so good luck finding a parking space or an open table at a restaurant. Oh, yeah, and New Jersey is more expensive than anywhere on the planet. So, does this sound like a low-stress environment to you?

Exactly How Stress-Free Is New Jersey?

Despite all that, the nice folks at WalletHub have determined that for 2023, 43 states have more stress than we do, based on categories like work, money, family, and health-related stress.

It's no shock that work-related stress is our highest-ranking category. We are the 17th most stressed state in that area, and shockingly, we are the second least stressed state when it comes to money.

All I could think to myself about this is if this is low-stress, I'd hate to live in those other states.

Update: WalletHub released their data for 2024, and New Jersey is the 12th least stressed state. That means we've moved up a little. Now 38 states have more stress than we do.

