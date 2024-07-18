Living in New Jersey is not cheap. That may be the understatement of the year.

It's difficult to make ends meet on an "average" household income, let alone a senior income.

According to Bankrate, in April of 2024, the typical New Jersey resident over the age of 65 was only pulling in $1776.73 per month.

Many seniors are living off of their SSI benefits almost exclusively, and that's just not enough to exist even modestly.

What is the NJ Freeze Senior Tax Relief program?

This tax break program from the State of New Jersey will reimburse eligible residents, who are senior citizens or disabled persons, for property tax increases on their principal residence like their home.

Essentially, those eligable will have their property taxes frozen from increases.

What are the requirements to qualify for the NJ Freeze Senior Tax Relief program?

NJ residents must be 65 or older on Dec. 31, 2022.

They must also be receiving federal Social Security disability benefit payments on or before Dec. 31, 2022

Your annual income must have been less than $150,000 in 2022 and $163,050 or less in 2023.

Homeowners 2022 property taxes must have been paid by June 1, 2023, and the 2023 property taxes must be paid by June 1, 2024.

Mobile Home Owners must have leased a site in a mobile home park where you placed a manufactured or mobile home that you owned since Dec. 31, 2019, or earlier (and still lived in that home/leased the site on Dec. 31, 2023).

Is there a deadline to file for the NJ Freeze Senior Tax Relief program?

Yes, applicants must file before October 31, 2024.

If eligable, you should have already recieved an application along with more information.

If you didn't receive an application in by mail, New Jersey residents can contact the New Jersey Division of Taxation's Senior Freeze Property Tax Reimbursement Information Line at 800-882-6597.

You can also apply online for the NJ Senior Freeze reimbursement.

