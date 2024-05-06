The New Jersey Celebrity You Just Don’t Love That Much

We have a lot of amazing celebrities who hail from New Jersey, but not everybody loves all of them.

At least we don't love them all equally. We are proud of all the Garden State celebrities, but we did ask New Jersey residents a fascinating question.

Not All New Jersey Celebrities Get The Love From All The Residents

We asked if there was a New Jersey celebrity that everyone else loves and you don't think is great.

Some of the answers surprised us. No celebrity, no matter how big or beloved, was immune from the vote.

You told us which celebrity was your choice in this category, and you were not shy with your opinions.

The Top Name On The List Was Quite a Surprise

There were plenty of New Jersey residents who mentioned the entire cast of The Real Housewives.

And speaking of casts, the Jersey Shore cast was well-represented with your votes as well. Every star ever from New Jersey got votes it seemed.

We were still shocked at which Garden State celebrity got more votes than any other. He would probably be the same celebrity who would get the most votes as the most popular celebrity in the history of New Jersey.

Really? It Was Him?

As hard as it is to believe, and even harder to report, the celebrity that got more of the votes than any other was none other than the Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen.

Heather's comment echoed what a surprising number of people said,

The Boss .. Bruce Springsteen.. never love his voice

We do have to stick up for the man who has brought joy to so many New Jersey residents and made a whole state proud.

But when you're that famous, you're going to hear things from both sides. For the record, the cast of Jersey Shore came in second place in the voting.

