It’s never easy when a school closes its doors. For many families, a local school is more than just a building - it’s a second home.

It's a place where teachers know the kids by name.

But even that kind of connection isn’t always enough to keep classrooms full and lights on.

Across New Jersey, many private and parochial schools have faced the same uphill battle for years.

Enrollment has dipped, costs have risen, and before you know it, the numbers just don’t add up anymore.

And we all know when budgets can’t be balanced, hard decisions start to stack up.

These are the ones that affect teachers, students, and entire communities.

Now, two more elementary schools in the state are being added to that growing list of closures.

The announcement came as a shock to some, while others saw the writing on the wall.

Parents and staff were notified in recent letters that the current school year will be the last.

That means once June rolls around, students and teachers will be saying goodbye for good.

Leaders from the diocese explained that the decision was made after considering how to keep other schools sustainable.

As painful as it is, they said it has to do with being realistic about not just this year, but also about the next five, ten, or 20 years.

While no one wants to shut down a school, sometimes it's the only path left when the future just doesn’t look stable.

Surprisingly, the decision isn't just about finances.

It’s about shifting populations, changing neighborhoods, and competing options that didn’t exist a generation ago.

Families today have more choices than ever, and that means traditional models are being challenged in new ways.

To help soften the blow, support is being offered to staff and students.

Placement assistance, guidance for transitioning to other schools, and emotional support will be made available.

But let’s be honest, no plan can fully take away the sting of a closure like this.

Which New Jersey Catholic Schools Are Closing in 2025?

Visitation Academy in Paramus

When Visitation opened in 1953, it was Our Lady of the Visitation Elementary School.

Aquinas Academy in Livingston

You may remember this school as Saint Philomena. Its history dates back to 1952.

Both have served generations of students, and both will be deeply missed when the final bell rings this June.