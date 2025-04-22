A Legendary New Jersey Boardwalk Has Been Named The Best In America

A well-known and beloved New Jersey boardwalk has been named the best boardwalk in America in a recent report.

Which New Jersey Boardwalk Is The Best?

Thousands of vacationers flock to the Jersey Shore each summer for great memories and wonderful family vacations.

Two of the top reasons for that are the incredible beaches and the legendary boardwalks in the Garden State.

And one of theose boardwalks has been named the top boardwalk in America in an article just released by USA Today.

Which New Jersey Boardwalk Was Named The Best In America?

Here's more good news for New Jersey boardwalks. Three Garden State boardwalks made the top 10.

Which New Jersey boardwalk was named the best in the country? Congratulations to Wildwoods Boardwalk.

What started as a 150-yard boardwalk is now a famous 38 blocks of summer fun, and now has the honor of being the best boardwalk in America.

The New Jersey Boardwalks That Are Listed In America's Top 10

The other two boardwalks that made the top 10 list of the best in America are also known worldwide.

The boardwalk that was named the 8th best in America is Ocean City, and at #6, the historic Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Of course, we love New Jersey so much, we can't help but think Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach and the Seaside Heights boardwalk should be on the list as well.

We don't want to be greedy, though, so we congratulate the boardwalks that made the list, especially Wildwoods Boardwalk for being named the best in America.

