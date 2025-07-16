We live in a world of non-stop store closures. But there's one retail giant that continues to grow. Have you noticed more Target stores opening up in the area? The Bullseye brand has been on a roll, opening new stores left and right.

Why Do Shoppers Love Target?

I think people love the convenience. You can run in for shampoo and a prescription and somehow leave with a cart full of snacks, throw pillows, and a mug you didn’t need but had to have. Target knows exactly how to reel us in, and they’re leaning into it by opening even more stores in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Target's Quarterly Earnings Miss Expectations Getty Images loading...

What’s Behind Target’s Growth?

It’s pretty simple. They’ve figured out what shoppers want, and they keep delivering. Target is great at blending trendy stuff with everyday basics, all while keeping prices reasonable. Plus, they’ve doubled down on things like same-day pickup and drive-up services, which exploded in popularity the last few years.

Opening more stores means they can reach even more people who crave that quick shopping fix. They’re also adding locations in areas that may not have had easy access before. Many people enjoy the convenience of skipping the long drive to the mall and grabbing what they need close to home.

On top of that, Target keeps refreshing store layouts to make shopping more interesting. They’re adding brighter lighting, wider aisles, and expanding sections for groceries and beauty products. Target wants to make shopping more like a hangout and less of a chore.

Target To Report Earnings On Wednesday Getty Images loading...

Where Are The New Target Stores In NJ, NY, and PA Opening?

According to The Sun, new Target stores are on track to open at the following locations by the end of 2025.

New Jersey

Flemington, New Jersey: 325 Route 202

West Orange, New Jersey: 235 Prospect Avenue

New York

Bridgehampton, New York: 2044 Montauk Highway

Queens, New York (Astoria): 31st Street between Ditmars Boulevard and 23rd Avenue

Pennsylvania

West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania: 985 Paoli Pike

