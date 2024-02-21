The Amazing Story Of New Jersey’s Oldest High School

We have a lot of tradition here in New Jersey, and it's fun to find out some of the oldest things in the state. For example, do you know which high school is New Jersey's oldest?

The oldest high school in New Jersey dates back over 200 years. Let's paint the picture of what was going on the year that school opened.

The year the oldest school in New Jersey opened its doors, James Madison was the President of the United States.

The janitor at the school was unable to change any lightbulbs that year since they wouldn't have been invented for 65 years.

It would be December of that year when a treaty was reached to put an end to the War of 1812.

A young boy who would turn 5 that year would go on to lead our country through the dark years of the Civil War.

Also in 1814, you could build a two-room log cabin with hired labor for somewhere between $50 and $100.

And while that is a small idea of what was going on that year, Columbia High School, known originally as Columbia School, in Maplewood was opening its doors.

Columbia High School is not only the oldest school in New Jersey, but it has the distinction of being among the top twenty oldest schools in the United States.

You can read all about the amazing history of this school on their website. It is fascinating to read about the changes over the years.

Columbia High School is located at 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood.

