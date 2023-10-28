Is This Really New Jersey’s Best Cheap Must See Attraction?

If you are looking for a New Jersey attraction that is a must-see and isn't going to cost a ton, one major website has picked a spot that might be perfect for you, and it may surprise you.

I think that this attraction, chosen by Cheapism, is absolutely a must-see. It fits that bill perfectly. We're talking about the Atlantic City Boardwalk, and no one will deny that you have to see this historical place to believe it.

And let's not forget, we're talking about the boardwalk that came before all other boardwalks. The history alone behind it is worth the trip.

We can also make an argument that the Atlantic City Boardwalk is the best attraction in the Garden State. It is known all over the world, and people flock to it year-round.

There are of course amazing casinos, beaches and boardwalks, great restaurants, and amazing shows.

There is no doubt in my mind that Atlantic City should be among the best attractions the Garden State has to offer.

And that brings us to the cheap part. Sure, if you just walk on the boardwalk, the day could be cheap, but not if you hit the casinos, restaurants and all the other things have to offer.

I would say that it is absolutely worth it to hit all the hot spots in Atlantic City and along the boardwalk, but cheap? I would stop a little short of that, but that's just my opinion.

Having said that, I have never been to the Atlantic City Boardwalk and have not had an amazing time, no matter how much I spend, so head there soon!

