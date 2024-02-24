New Jersey’s Most Haunted Place Is The Biggest In America

If you are intrigued by haunted places, then you'll be happy to know New Jersey has the biggest haunted place in the entire country.

We don't mess around here in the Garden State. We don't just have good pizza, we have the best in the country.

We don't just have great diners, we are the diner capital of the world. When we do something, we do it big.

That is also true of haunted places. Conde Nast Traveler did a list of the most haunted places in America, and yes, a New Jersey location is on the list.

But unlike haunted places in other states, which are limited to a house, a hotel, or even an old hospital, New Jersey's most haunted place spans 1.1 million acres and seven counties. That's a lot of room for the spirits to roam.

New Jersey's most haunted place is the Pine Barrens, which also is, reportedly, the home address of a resident known the world over as the Jersey Devil.

New Jersey residents have been paralyzed with fear over New Jersey Devil sightings over the past two hundred years.

According to Only In Your State, the Jersey Devil is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to spirits in the Pine Barres.

There have been stories of the spirits of children, doctors, a dog, a blonde woman, and how could we forget about the headless ghost of none other than Captain Kidd? That's a lot of spookiness for a small state.

