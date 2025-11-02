New Jersey is finally ranked #1 in a national study, but the results are not going to make you happy.

New Jersey Ranks #1 In The Nation In Which Categories?

If you think of the ten categories you'd like New Jersey to be #1 in, this category would not make your list.

If you dig deeper into categories and expand your list to 50 categories, the one we ranked #1 in would still not be there.

Photo by Nabeel Syed on Unsplash Photo by Nabeel Syed on Unsplash loading...

If you've lived in New Jersey for a minute, you know this category must have something to do with money or traffic. Bingo.

New Jersey's #1 Ranking Has To Do With Congestion

It's not about the money this time, so it has to be about the traffic. Congratulations, New Jersey residents. You live in the state with the worst traffic congestion in America.

This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who lives in New Jersey. We're two pounds of sausage in a one-pound casing on the roadways.

Photo by James Coleman on Unsplash Photo by James Coleman on Unsplash loading...

We deal with roads that aren't big enough to handle all the vehicles that use them. And it happens every day.

The States With The Most Traffic Congestion

The top 14 states for congestion were ranked by Idyllic Pursuit, and no state was more congested on the roads than the Garden State.

Massachusetts, Delaware, and New York rounded out the top 4, with Illinois landing in the #5 spot.

You may need to sit down for this statistic. New Jersey drivers experience nearly 104 hours of delays annually. That's just over 4 full days of delays. Ouch.

