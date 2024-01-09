Which Type Of New Jersey Driver Is The Absolute Worst?

There are so many bad drivers in New Jersey that it's hard to wrap our heads around, but there are some things bad drivers in New Jersey do that make it even worse.

We have put together the three worst things bad drivers do here in New Jersey. Let's see if you agree with our choices.

Speeding. We all know that we all speed. It's New Jersey. We're in a hurry. And we have to "keep up with the traffic". We've convinced ourselves that that's the safe way to drive. Of course, it's not and speeding is a super-dangerous driving habit.

No Signal Lane Changes. It seems like the worst of the worst drivers in New Jersey are the ones hopping in and out of lanes in an extremely dangerous fashion.

And a vast majority of drivers who do this just can't seem to find the time to use a signal light. So, not only are they going to do something dangerous right near your car, but they feel the need to surprise you with a bad move.

Tailgater. In our opinion, the bad driving habit that is the worst and most dangerous here in the Garden State is tailgating. It's also something just about each of us see every single day on New Jersey roads.

The tailgater truly combines all the worst driving traits into one illegal and incredibly dangerous move. That driver puts us all at risk, and simply doesn't have the right to put anyone's family members in that type of jeopardy.

