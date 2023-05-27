No Memorial Day weekend opening for South Jersey entertainment center

Memorial Day Weekend's projected opening date for Cape Square Entertainment Center proved to be too optimistic and has been delayed by the management of Town Square Entertainment.

The Cape Square Entertainment Center is expected to house a combination of bowling alleys, movie theaters, restaurants, golf simulators and an arcade in the former KMart shopping center on Route 9 in Rio Grande.

Town Square Entertainment also owns the Harbor Theatre in Stone Harbor, the Tilton Square Theater in Northfield, and Ventnor Square Theater, and is working to restore and reopen the shuttered Moorlyn Theatre on the Ocean City Boardwalk, perhaps as early as this summer.

The Cape Square Entertainment Center is their most ambitious project to date. The process has been slowed by the pandemic and a subsequent increase in the price of materials.



Even still, it sounds like Cape Square Entertainment Center is close to completion.

A Facebook post from Town Square Entertainment acknowledges that the protected Memorial Day date was not feasible, but points out that much work has been completed, staff training is underway and the opening will be 'soon'.

A lot of progress has been made seats are being put in and equipment is following suit. We can not wait for everyone to see how beautiful everything looks. We have been busy the last few weeks training up new staff so that they will be ready to help serve you. We look forward to seeing everyone at Cape Square very "soon".

