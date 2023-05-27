This quaint New Jersey town named among America’s Most Beautiful

A prestigious travel publication has named one quaint town in the Garden State as one of the most beautiful in America.

Editors at Conde Nast Traveler recently released their list of over two dozen of the most beautiful towns in America, which looked at cities big and small from coast to coast.

About their efforts, they say,

America has some fantastic cities, sure— but the most beautiful towns in America offer something all their own. Whether they have over-the-top American charm or proximity to some of the loveliest landscapes on earth, these idylls are worth a stopover, at the very least. And don't worry, you won't run out of things to do: These small towns are home to local boutiques, tons of outdoor activities, and restaurant-to-people ratios that lean way in your favor.

And among those dozens of towns is one of the brightest gems in the entire State of New Jersey.

Here's a hint: it's a beach town.

But which one? As we all know, there is no shortage of stunning towns up and down the shore.

The area around 96th Street in Stone Harbor could certainly qualify.

Avalon is certainly award-worthy.

Any town up and down Long Beach Island could have won.

How about Avon-by-the-sea?

Nope.

The big winner: Cape May.

Why Cape May?

Specifically, about Cape May, Conde Nast said,

A perfect marriage of charm and history, the town’s historic Victorian district, and miles of intricate, candy-colored manses make for prime early-morning-stroll viewing. The tiny peninsula also offers some of the best birdwatching in the country—and, from March to December, fantastic whale watching.

Of course, anyone who has spent any amount of time in Cape May immediately plans a return trip.

The city features countless B&Bs, a bandstand in the middle of town with live music, colorful streets, charming mom-and-pop restaurants, shops selling anything under the sun, amazing beaches, and more.

And, of course, a lighthouse that has been guiding sailors for well over 160 years.

What other towns are as beautiful as Cape May?

Other towns making the list include:

Taos, NM

Harpers Ferry, WV

Nantucket, MA

St. Augustine, FL

You can view their entire list here.

