Why Atlantic City is One of America’s Must-Visit Tourist Spots

One publication has named a New Jersey town one of the top tourist attractions in America, and it may not be the town you're thinking of.

There is another feather in the cap of New Jersey pride. One of our great towns has been named among the top tourist destinations in all of America.

This New Jersey town Is A Top Destination In America

When you think of all the great tourist destinations all over New Jersey, and all over the country, there must be a thousand great places to go, so making this exclusive list is a very big deal.

The unusual thing about this list in particular, put out by Wealth of Geeks is that the New Jersey location on the list while being a major tourist destination, is not the place that usually gets the Garden State publicity in this category.

The town that normally gets all the attention in this department is that beautiful little Victorian town that we all know and love called Cape May.

This Time Around It's Not Cape May

When it comes to this list of the top tourist attractions in the Garden State, the town that fell into the spotlight is another internationally known place, and it's one of New Jersey's great cities.

If you love the lights. the sounds and the excitement of a city famous for great food, great shows, and a great casino experience, then this list says Atlantic City is for you.

There is no doubt that being put on the same list as some of the world's most well-known tourist attractions like the Hoover Dam, Niagara Falls, and Disneyland is a huge honor.

It's also nice to know that many states' favorite tourist attractions are outside their state, but here in New Jersey, we keep it close to home.

