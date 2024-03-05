New Jersey Drivers Better Be Ready To Pay Up

This isn't exactly going to come as a shock to most of you, but a recent study revealed that New Jersey is among the top 6 states when it comes to the most toll roads.

Just about everything we do in the Garden State is expensive, so it would stand to reason that getting behind the wheel in New Jersey would mean reaching deep into our pockets as well.

According to AZAnimals, New Jersey is among the top six states when it comes to toll roads.

Is New Jersey #1 For Toll Roads In America?

The article lists 5 states ahead of New Jersey on the list, so we can be relieved that we are not the state with the most toll roads if that makes you feel any better.

It looks like the top state for toll roads in America is Florida, but New York, California, Texas, and Illinois seem to be ahead of us as well.

We do have to make a distinction, however, between the most toll roads, and the most expensive tolls.

Does New Jersey Have The Most Expensive Tolls?

We know we're digging into our pockets every time we get on a toll road in New Jersey, but when it comes to the most expensive toll roads in the nation, there is good news and bad news for New Jersey drivers.

The good news is EZ Freight Factoring does not list any New Jersey toll roads as being among the top 10 most expensive in the nation.

The bad news is the New Jersey Turnpike ranks as the 11th most expensive toll road in the nation.

