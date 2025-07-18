Summer fun at the Jersey Shore can quickly turn to pain if you're dealing with a bout of sunburn.

The Ultimate Sunburn Fact Guide

We wanted to help make your summer a more pain-free one by researching the data and providing the New Ultimate Guide to Avoiding a Sunburn this summer.

Several sources across the internet focus on sunburn and the data behind it. We'll start with the basics. When do you need protection from the sun?

Photo by Óscar Salgado on Unsplash Photo by Óscar Salgado on Unsplash loading...

According to Better Health, any time the UV index is 3 or higher, some protection from the sun is recommended.

How Do I Avoid Sunburn?

This is when you should remember slip, slop, slap, seek, and slide. Slip on protective clothing, slop on SPF, slap on a hat, seek shade, and slide on some sunglasses.

Read More: New Jersey Is Home To One Of America's Most Relaxing Beaches

The experts also remind us that your skin can begin to get sunburned in as little as 11 minutes, and the worst effects of it will usually occur in the time period 24-48 hours after sun exposure.

Photo by Garv Chaplot on Unsplash Photo by Garv Chaplot on Unsplash loading...

That doesn't mean you won't feel it sooner. That burn will have your skin turning red in as little as 3 or 4 hours.

How Do I Treat Sunburn?

If you've been sunburned, is there any way to avoid that skin from peeling? Experts say no, it's part of the healing process.

Get our free mobile app

If you've to a bad burn, talk to a pharmacist or doctor for the best options for relief, but the best trick is to not get the sunburn in the first place.

Photo by Luis Graterol on Unsplash Photo by Luis Graterol on Unsplash loading...

Here are some more tips to avoid sunburn from UF Health. Use a sunscreen of 30SPF or higher, if you try to avoid the strongest hours of the sun, avoid 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and use a lip balm with sunscreen.

The 20 Most Amazing New Jersey Beach Towns According To You Gallery Credit: Lou Russo