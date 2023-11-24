Here Is New Jersey’s Romance Score And Rank And It’s Not That Bad

New Jersey only seems to get a high ranking in categories that we'd rather not do too well in, but our romance rank may be bucking that trend.

Photo by Oziel Gómez on Unsplash Romantic couple. Photo by Oziel Gómez on Unsplash loading...

It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone from New Jersey that romance abounds in our beloves state. Just geography alone dictates it.

In parts of the state, you are overlooking the world-famous New York skyline. In other parts of the state, you watch the sunrise over the majestic Atlantic Ocean.

Asbury Park Shore NJ beach Sunrise Asbury Park NJ (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) loading...

Throw in some of the greatest restaurants and boardwalks the world has to offer, and you start to see why romance is a strength for a state like New Jersey.

As a matter of fact, the more you think about it, the more you wonder why New Jersey didn't rank higher than it did on the list published at Big 7 Travel.

Photo by Mayur Gala on Unsplash Photo by Mayur Gala on Unsplash loading...

So, where did the love meter rank New Jersey in this study? It turns out we are the 16th most romantic state in the nation.

Sixteenth doesn't sound all that bad until you factor in that Pennsylvania beat us and they don't even have any oceans.

Photo by Ryan Stone on Unsplash Photo by Ryan Stone on Unsplash loading...

And do you know which state was named the most romantic? Minnesota was, and they don't have a place called Cape May.

Don't get me wrong. Minnesota and Pennsylvania are awesome states, and they certainly earned those rankings, but maybe next time New Jersey can join them un there near the top of the list.

Some Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Spots Some of the most beautiful places in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Lou Russo

Great Places In New Jersey For A Sunrise Or Sunset Picture