No actor wants to have Razzies on their resume, but according to a major publication, New Jersey actors are getting more than their fair share.

In this case, it's not exactly the actors getting the "award", but the movies they are starring in are getting Razzies at a disproportional rate.

And the Razzies have gone to some of the best actors New Jersey has ever produced. And the movies they are in were given Razzies as the worst movies of their respective years.

Here are the movies that got Razzies as the worst movie of the year and the New Jersey celebrity who starred in them, according to Yardbarker.

Cocktail. Tom Cruise starred in this one in 1988, but he couldn't keep the movie away from getting a Razzie, or maybe they thought he was part of the problem.

Hudson Hawk. This 1991 flick got some unwanted love from the Razzies, and it starred New Jersey's Bruce Willis.

Color Of Night. Another Bruce Willis flick took worst honors in 1994. We wonder if it's a Bruce Willis thing.

Battlefield Earth. John Travolta sneaks onto this dubious list with his starring role in this 2000 flick.

Shining Through. It was 1992's worst movie that got the Garden State's very own Michael Douglas onto the list he didn't want to be on.

Of course, we love all of these amazing New Jersey actors and stand behind their work 100%. Maybe the Razzies are just using their names to get extra attention.

