New Jersey’s Favorite Style Of Pizza May Surprise You

There is not enough to be said about the absolute love affair New Jersey has with pizza, and now we know the Garden State's favorite pizza style according to the experts.

This isn't a study that went out and directly asked consumers the question of which is their favorite pizza style.

Instead, the data that was used to determine the findings were based on the number of times a particular style of pizza was specifically mentioned in a Yelp review.

The results were reported by the Washington Post, and what the study learned about the top style of pizza in New Jersey might surprise you.

The styles were broken down into six categories and they are New York, Neopolitan-ish, Sicilian, Greek, Detroit, and Chicago.

It turns out that pizza tastes all over the country are really driven by the New York-style pizza, as most states favor that over the other styles by a lot.

As a matter of fact, only seven states in America did not favor New York-style pizza according to the metrics of this study.

And this is the part that New Jersey pizza lovers might find hard to swallow. The top pizza style in New Jersey is, well, New York.

Having said that, I think it would make all New Jersey residents feel better if we point out that preferring New York-style pizza is not the same thing as saying it's better than New Jersey pizza.

The article does say that among states, New Jersey is the pizza capital. We already knew that, but it is nice to hear.

