New Jersey Needs To Watch Out For This Dangerous Online Scam

There is always something else to worry about here in New Jersey, and there is an online scam you need to be aware of.

It seems like there is always a way the scammers are trying to fool us, and the latest online scam is no different.

This one is fooling a lot of pretty savvy people because there is a level of emotion that is included in this one.

Unfortunately, we all have found out on social media about a friend or loved one passing away, and the instinct is to learn more about it right away.

And that is exactly how some scammers are going about trying to fool you. They even use emojis and a Facebook link. When you first look at it, It looks legit.

According to the website Verify This, scammers are using both the "look who died" or "can't believe he's gone" method to lure you into clicking on the link.

The experts say these are certainly phishing tactics used to acquire your personal and private info or spread malware.

The experts say that if you have clicked on one of these links, you should change your password and run a virus scan.

There are other safety measures you can take, and the article at Verify This goes into greater detail on them.

It is always good practice to avoid clicking on any links from sources that you do not completely trust, and remember how clever the scammers can be by trying to make those links look legitimate.

New Jersey has recently been ranked in the top 10 states for scams, so be careful. Here are some other scams to watch out for.

