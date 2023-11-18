Have You Eaten At New Jersey’s Best Old School Restaurant Yet?

No one loves their restaurants more than we do here in New Jersey, and we really love an old-school restaurant. A major publication has just named the best old-school restaurant in the Garden State.

There are few states in the nation as fortunate as we are here in New Jersey when it comes to dining options.

We have everything from great state-of-the-art restaurants to the amazing old-school eateries we love, and it's the latter that's in the focus today.

There is one foodie website that tons of people rely on for their restaurant and food info, and that's a site called Lovefood.

And it's the folks at that publication that have determined their choices for the best old-school restaurant in each state.

Let's see if you agree with their choice of the absolute best old-school; restaurant in the Garden State.

Of course, if you're thinking of old-school New Jersey restaurants, the first thing that might come to your mind is an awesome diner. Great thought, but a diner wasn't the top selection.

It turns out you have to travel to an amazing hot dog restaurant in Clifton to find the best old-school restaurant in New Jersey.

These foodies say that honor belongs to a great place called Rutt's Hut, and not a lot of people in New Jersey who have tried it would disagree.

Here's what you need to know. They've been around perfecting the hot dog since 1928, and if you go there you have to try the deep-fried hot dog called "The Ripper".

Rutt's Hut is located at 417 River Rd. in Clinton.

