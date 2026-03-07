A recent report regarding distracted driving is out, and there is good news for drivers in New Jersey.

How Does New Jersey Rank For Distracted Driving?

If you think New Jersey is a bad state to drive in, you're right on many counts. But there is one aspect of driving that Garden State drivers are better at than any other state.

The results of a distracted driving study were published by Mercury Insurance, and New Jersey drivers can hold their heads high.

According to the research, New Jersey has the least distracted drivers in America. That is great news for all of us.

The Least Distracted Driver State In America

It's hard to believe that our state has the least distracted drivers in America, and our hesitation to believe it is from the things our eyes see on the roads of the Garden State.

New Jersey drivers have admitted to their distractions, and the top one for Garden State drivers is navigation. We are distracted most by the GPS in our vehicles. Nine other states cite navigation as their top distraction.

The other states that were the best at avoiding distractions in the car include Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, and Pennsylvania.

In a state where almost everything around us is a distraction, we have to be proud of the job we are doing in the Garden State, avoiding those distractions, for the most part.

