As I was looking over the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the New Jersey Department of Health for the leading causes of death, there was an alarming theme.

There was also some very good news for those who call The Garden State home.

According to the CDD, in the United States, the most common leading causes of death include kidney disease, respiratory diseases, and unintentional injuries, such as car accidents.

While for the most part, New Jersey follows the national trends, there are some differences when looking at NJ's top 10 leading causes of death.

For example, while looking at the illnesses and diseases that take the most lives in New Jersey and comparing them to the number of people lost nationwide, we look fairly healthy.

One would think that New Jersey would be high for deaths caused by accidents, while in fact, we are in the bottom 10 states for car accident fatalities.

Middle and southern America have a higher number of deaths due to Diabetes. Meanwhile, New Jersey's percentage is fairly low.

Cancer, particularly lung, breast, and colorectal cancers contribute significantly to mortality rates in New Jersey.

Looking at all of this data was a good reminder to me, and should be to everyone that so many of the diseases that are in the top ten are related to each other.

Diabetes ranks low on the top ten but causes kidney disease, heart disease, and stroke. Very scary.

These numbers for Jersey and across America factor in lifestyle choices, access to healthcare, socioeconomic conditions, and public health initiatives.

How does one prevent themselves from being one of these statistics? Take on a healthier lifestyle, and get regular medical check-ups. That's the most one can do.

The latest data represented here is from the 2021 release from the CDC.