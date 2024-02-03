New Jersey Is Officially Not America&#8217;s Top Pizza State

New Jersey Is Officially Not America’s Top Pizza State

New Jersey may be the diner capital of America, but according to a recent report, we do not hold the same title when it comes to pizza.

While this news may be jarring to hear at first, when you dig in a little it becomes less upsetting, but is still a pretty big surprise.

Let's start by saying the title has nothing to do with how good the pizza is here in the Garden State or any other state.

It simply has to do with how many pizza joints there are per capita in each state, but even with that knowledge, the results are still unexpected.

We all know that no matter what part of New Jersey you are in, you are bound to see a pizza place on every street corner, and in some cases, two or three.

So, it is a little surprising to find out there are two states that rank higher in this category than we do, and there's even more surprising news. New York is not one of them.

If you want to find the states with the most pizza places per capita, you'd have to go to Delaware or West Virginia, with the latter being ranked #1 on this list.

New Jersey is ranked third., according to Estately, and New York isn't even in the top 10. Pennsylvania by the way is ranked # 7.

Fortunately, these rankings have nothing to do with the taste of the pizza, and we're pretty confident we'd move up a couple of notches on the list if that were the case.

