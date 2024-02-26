Here Are Some Of New Jersey’s Highest Rated Irish Restaurants

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner, and we found 4 great Irish restaurants that have been receiving super high ratings.

Photo by Frank Albrecht on Unsplash Photo by Frank Albrecht on Unsplash loading...

We've been waiting all year for St. Patrick's Day here in New Jersey, so we want to make sure we pick the perfect place to enjoy some great Irish food and some Irish adult beverages.

There are a lot of great choices all over the Garden State, but we plucked a few of the highest-rated ones on Tripadvisor to share with you to help make your selection a little easier.

These are four of the highest-rated Irish restaurants in New Jersey, each getting at least four and a half stars.

Photo by Amie Johnson on Unsplash Photo by Amie Johnson on Unsplash loading...

St. Stephen's Green Publick House. This is undoubtedly one of the most authentic Irish restaurants in Monmouth County and the whole state for that matter. It is located at 2031 Route 71 in Spring Lake.

The Quiet Man Irish Pub. This amazing Irish pub in Dover has been serving happy customers since 1979, and for an amazing experience, check out the Maureen O'Hara room. The pub is located at 64 E. McFarlan St. in Dover.

O'Donnell's Pour House. This amazing Irish Pub is located in gorgeous Sea Isle City and has been satisfying happy customers since 1999. It's located at 3915 Landis Ave. and is an experience you'll never forget.

Photo by Sam Barber on Unsplash Photo by Sam Barber on Unsplash loading...

Delaney's Irish Pub. You never need a reason to visit the legendary town of Cape May, but this St. Patrick's Day season, you don't want to miss this incredible Irish Pub. It's located at 400 Washington St.

