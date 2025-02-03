It's normal to toss something in the trash without a second thought.

However, many don't realize that throwing certain items in the garbage harms the environment and results in a fine here in New Jersey.

We often don't realize that certain items contain substances that could seep into the water and soil, causing problems for animals and humans.

New Jersey has particular drop-off areas for dangerous waste, so check the waste management website before removing them.

There are also many recycling options in the state to consider.

Knowing about those is helpful because you could incur fines if you don't recycle properly.

Items that you generally want to avoid recycling include:

Ceramic cups and plates

Clay flower pots

Drinking glasses

Light bulbs

Mirror and window glass

Plastic wrap

Packing peanuts and bubble wrap

Wax boxes

Used metal cookware, stainless-steel bottles, old paint cans, or metal car parts

How often do you see old furniture or broken appliances sitting at the curb?

Almost universally, in New Jersey, you must make special arrangements for a pickup from your town.

Most areas have bulk pick-up days or donation drop-off locations for things that are still usable.

It's a pain, but if you let things sit out too long, it could result in a fine.

The bottom line is that spending a little more effort to understand how New Jersey's disposal rules work goes a long way toward ensuring that our community is clean, the environment is not ruined, and, most importantly, you don't have to give the town more of your money.

