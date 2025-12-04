The news about New Jersey's vulnerability to ID theft couldn't have come at a worse time for Garden State residents.

New Jersey Is Among The States Most Vulnerable To ID Theft

A new WalletHub study has ranked the states most vulnerable to identity theft, and the news isn’t good for New Jersey.

Identity theft often crosses our minds, and we are especially conscious of it during the holiday season.

No one wants to have to deal with a problem like that in the middle of holiday shopping, and that is why this news is especially tough to take for Garden State shoppers.

New Jersey Ranks Top 5 For ID Theft Vulnerability

The study revealed that only 4 states in America are more vulnerable to ID theft and fraud than we are in New Jersey.

When the numbers are broken done, New Jersey ranks 9th in the nation in fraud, and we are the second most vulnerable state to ID theft in the country, behind only California.

The states that rank worse than we do are Florida, California, and Georgia. So how do we do better at protecting our identity and private information?

Ways To Help Prevent Identity Theft

Experts say the best way to protect yourself is to use strong passwords, 2 factor authentication, shredding sensitive documents, and keeping your computer software up to date.

New Jersey ranks #1 in America in this recent study for average loss amount due to online identity theft.

