New Jersey Has Two Of The Top 20 Roller Coasters In The Entire World

New Jersey is the proud owner of two of the greatest roller coasters in the entire world, according to a major travel site.

If you are looking for the adrenaline-pumping excitement of a thrill ride that is so amazing that it is among the best rides in the entire world, then New Jersey is your kind of place.

That's because we do not have one thrill ride that makes the list of the top 19 thrill rides in the world, according to the prestigious travel site Travel & Leisure. Wait, what?

Yes, you read that right. New Jersey doesn't have one ride that makes the list. That's because we have two amazing thrill rides on the list.

As we said, if you're looking for thrill-ride excitement, you've come to the right place. New Jersey is the home to Six Flags Great Adventure, and that is where both of these bone-chilling rides are located.

So, which two of the incredible rides at Six Flags Great Adventure made this prestigious list? Well, if you guessed Kigda Ka, you got one right.

Kingda Ka is the tallest roller coaster in the entire world, and with top speeds of 128mph, it's the fastest roller coaster in America.

This legendary roller coaster is joined on this list by another coaster located at Six Flags Great Adventure. It's the Jersey Devil Coaster.

Jersey Devil is an amazing 13 stories high and has the distinction of being the longest, tallest, and fastest single-rail roller coaster in the whole world. It reaches speeds of nearly 60 mph.

New Jersey is lucky to have two of the most celebrated roller coasters in the world right here in our state. And there are also some other great New Jersey attractions to check out.

