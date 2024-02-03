Everything You Need To Know About New Jersey Cursing

We have a lot of reasons to curse in New Jersey, and now science has dug into the phenomena of cursing here in the Garden State.

Let's start by saying no curse words will be used in the making of this article, but the words we refer to will be abundantly clear.

For example, New Jersey is one of about a dozen states that find the most pleasure in dropping the fudgesicle bomb. Yes, that is the Garden State's top curse word.

If you need proof of that, warm up the car and your EZ Pass and head onto the Garden State Parkway for 5 minutes.

Here are some more pretty interesting cursing facts, most of which are national stats, according to the website Word Tips.

Which hour of the day is the prime cursing hour? Well according to data based on Tweets, if it's 1:00 am, get ready for the most cursing you'll be exposed to all day.

And if you're wondering which day of the week seems to be the "cursiest" day, make sure you're prepared for a barrage next Tuesday.

Since residents of Georgia use 48 curse words per 1000 tweets, they are considered the state that curses the most. But let's be honest. If it was based on driving, New Jersey would top the list.

The study also found that people named Kai and June curse in tweets more than anyone else, so make sure your ears are ready if you meet anyone with those names, especially in Georgia.

