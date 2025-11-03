A major food website has named two New Jersey celebrity restaurants among the best in the country.

The Best New Jersey Celebrity Restaurants

New Jersey has its fair share of celebrities, and many celebrities branch out into the restaurant industry at some point in their careers.

Recently, one of America's top foodie websites, Lovefood, set out to select the celebrity restaurants all over the United States that they thought were good.

It should come as no surprise to any New Jersey resident that even Garden State celebrities excel in the areas of great food and awesome restaurants.

Which New Jersey Celebrity Restaurants Are Among America's Best?

The experts who created this list included restaurants of two New Jersey celebrities on a list of only 31 across the country as standout eateries.

Can you guess which two Garden State celebrities have restaurants on the list? One is somewhat obvious, and the other might be a little more difficult.

The obvious one receives a lot of publicity for its awesome work for New Jersey communities, and that's Jon Bon Jovi's Soul Kitchen. The work Jon and his wife Dorothea put into this project is amazing.

New Jersey Restaurants Among The Best Celebrity Restaurants In America

The hardest one to guess is the one called SPiN, which Susan Sarandon owns. It now has eight locations, and we hope you love ping-pong. Sarandon was raised in Edison and attended Edison High School.

These are some beloved celebrities, and some amazing celebrity restaurants. Congratulations to these New Jersey stars.

