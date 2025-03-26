Foreign Object Contamination Prompts Massive Canned Good Recall in New Jersey

Another day, another product recall. This time, canned goods that may be in New Jersey are the focus.

The FDA is classifying this as a Class II event.

What it means is that this recalled item may:

may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

Class II possible injuries are minor and temporary with no significant health impacts.

The FDA says you go to the emergency room if you consume a recalled and contaminated product and experience a mouth injury or digestive discomfort.

A "foreign object" can be lots of different things. However, in this instance, metal, plastic, or other materials may have contaminated these items when they were being processed.

Food Safety News reports that Del Monte Foods has recalled a whopping 8,242 cases of Good & Gather Cut Green Beans.

That's a total of 197,808 cans.

Good & Gather is a Target brand.

These possibly tainted beans were distributed in New Jersey, but they could also have landed in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, or Wisconsin.

If you have a can of these, please check for the following:

The beans in question will be stamped "Best if Used By 28 OCT 2026, Lot 7AA 418507."

