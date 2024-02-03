Another brewery closing in New Jersey.

Open for 8 years now, this well known North Jersey brewery will soon close leaving regulars "heartbroken" to hear the news.

One commenter posted on Facebook, "This is a sad day for Northern New Jersey. You guys are a true gem and in my opinion the best in the game. Thank you for all the pints and memories."

The Alementary in Hackensack recently made the announcement on their Facebook page.

"All experiments must come to an end. Otherwise there are no results, right? Over the weekend we've had to make the very difficult decision to close our operations."

This is such sad news for those who have been going to The Alementary for years now. So what happened? Why are they closing?

They cited several reasons including an agreement with a buyer that fell through and what they call a downward trend in the industry.

They went on to say, "We are proud of what we've done. This is not undertaken lightly. We're proud of the space you've all helped us create. We ever expected to gain family, but here we are."

The news comes shortly after the Governor signed a bill lifting some restrictions on breweries when it comes to food and events being held on-site.

Although The Alementary is shutting down they want you to continue supporting local breweries here in New Jersey.

The taproom will remain open until further notice.

