MrBeast is basically the internet’s favorite rich guy who doesn’t act like a rich guy.

His real name is Jimmy Donaldson, but no one really calls him that.

Get our free mobile app

He’s known for doing completely over-the-top stuff on YouTube, like giving away a million dollars to a stranger, building an entire Willy Wonka chocolate factory, or challenging people to stay inside a circle for 100 days just to win half a million bucks.

It sounds ridiculous, but somehow, it works.

He started out doing really random videos of counting to 100,000, reading the dictionary, or watching paint dry.

Then once the money started rolling in, he flipped the script and began giving it all away.

That’s kind of his whole thing now—spending a fortune to make people’s lives better, or at least way more interesting.

But don’t let the flashy giveaways fool you—he’s actually super smart about business.

He's got a snack company called Feastables and, of course, MrBeast Burger.

Instead of opening up one giant restaurant to start, MrBeast partnered with ghost kitchens all over the country.

So technically, there’s no “real” MrBeast Burger spot you can walk into.

You would just order on an app, and boom, burgers show up like magic through DoorDash or Uber Eats.

It’s kind of genius, especially for someone who already has millions of fans just waiting to try anything he slaps his name on.

READ MORE: Burger Chain With 12 New Jersey Locations Announces Closures

The burgers are greasy in a good way, and there’s even a grilled cheese that’s made by flipping the bun inside out. Not sure if that’s innovation or just chaos, but hey, it works.

And of course, everything’s named after his crew.

It was announced earlier this month that Arooga's restaurant, located on Route 9 in Howell, would be closing.

The former Arooga's Restaurant on Route 9 in Howell Google Maps loading...

Most of us were thinking there would be a vacancy for quite some time, with business openings being few and far between these days.

An eagle-eyed MrBeast Burger fan noticed today that this same Arooga's location is already listed on the MrBeast Burger site as one of its New Jersey locations.

The Google Maps Street View even shows the old Arooga's as the exact location of the future MrBeast Burger.

Google Maps MrBeast Howell, NJ listing Google screenshot loading...

No official word from the MrBeast Burger camp on when we can expect the new Howell location to be operational, but stay tuned.