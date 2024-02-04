The Most Romantic Hotel in New Jersey

The Most Romantic Hotel in New Jersey

Photo by Thula Na on Unsplash

If you’re looking to plan a weekend getaway with your significant other there are so many great hotels to choose from right here in New Jersey and surrounding states. You can get there within a few hours, which makes it the ultimate staycation. 

Get our free mobile app

If you need a night away to relax and recharge, it's perfect timing with Valentine’s Day just weeks away. Reader’s Digest has the most romantic hotels in every state.

Photo by Dave Photoz on Unsplash
loading...

In Pennsylvania, Pocono Palace Resort in East Stroudsburg is considered the most romantic hotel. After all, it's considered “the birthplace of heart-shaped hot tubs.” It must be romantic, right? Plus, it's super close to New Jersey so it's a great place for a quick overnight stay. 

If you're looking for a romantic hotel in Delaware, check out Bellmoor Inn & Spa in Rohoboth Beach. The pictures look absolutely gorgeous. It's close to the boardwalk so you can bundle up and enjoy a nice stroll. When you get back to the hotel you can warm up by the fireplace.

Alize in New York City is considered the most romantic hotel in New York. It's located right in Times Square. The skyline views are simply amazing.

Photo by Enis Yavuz on Unsplash
loading...

So what’s considered New Jersey’s most romantic hotel? If you’re looking for romantic room packages look no further than Atlantic City.

Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa is the winner, according to Reader’s Digest. Spa packages, dining, casino, nightlife and more. There's so much to do all in one spot!

Early Wildwood motels

Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

10 Places That Remind Us We're On Vacation Everyday in Ocean County, NJ

Filed Under: New York, New Jersey, new york city, Atlantic City, Times Square, Pennsylvania, Delaware, The Borgata
Categories: Entertainment, Trending
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM