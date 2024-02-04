If you’re looking to plan a weekend getaway with your significant other there are so many great hotels to choose from right here in New Jersey and surrounding states. You can get there within a few hours, which makes it the ultimate staycation.

If you need a night away to relax and recharge, it's perfect timing with Valentine’s Day just weeks away. Reader’s Digest has the most romantic hotels in every state.

In Pennsylvania, Pocono Palace Resort in East Stroudsburg is considered the most romantic hotel. After all, it's considered “the birthplace of heart-shaped hot tubs.” It must be romantic, right? Plus, it's super close to New Jersey so it's a great place for a quick overnight stay.

If you're looking for a romantic hotel in Delaware, check out Bellmoor Inn & Spa in Rohoboth Beach. The pictures look absolutely gorgeous. It's close to the boardwalk so you can bundle up and enjoy a nice stroll. When you get back to the hotel you can warm up by the fireplace.

Alize in New York City is considered the most romantic hotel in New York. It's located right in Times Square. The skyline views are simply amazing.

So what’s considered New Jersey’s most romantic hotel? If you’re looking for romantic room packages look no further than Atlantic City.

Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa is the winner, according to Reader’s Digest. Spa packages, dining, casino, nightlife and more. There's so much to do all in one spot!

