What makes a town "livable?"

You must consider housing and living expenses, including taxes, school systems, and amenities.

Here in New Jersey, it feels like it's overly expensive to do just about everything.

Housing prices are through the roof, and taxes for most are at an all-time high.

But if you're like me, you love Jersey and are willing to pay extra to be able to call the state home.

GOBankingRates looked at every state to find the most livable city and how much it costs to live there.

They checked out each place's "livability index" and picked the highest score.

Then, they broke down the numbers—such as median household income, average spending, and typical monthly mortgage costs—to determine the actual cost of living in these top cities.

Before we look at New Jersey's most liveable spot, let's look at the American town that will give you the most bang for your buck.

By this, I mean the U.S. town with the lowest median housing costs and monthly cost of living.

Welcome to Nutter Fork, West Virginia, my friend.

This lovely three-bedroom, two-bath home in Nutter Fork is currently on the market for just over $200,000.

This lovely three-bedroom, two-bath home in Nutter Fork is currently on the market for just over $200,000.

Good luck getting a condo for $200k in New Jersey.

A house like this would likely be in the upper 400s to $500,000.

The average monthly mortgage cost in Nutter Fork is $757, but the median household income is only $56,125.

From my research, I see that this small town in West Virginia is an excellent place to work and raise a family.

If you're looking for a place closer to large cities that offers a little bit of everything in terms of the outdoors and culture, you can't beat New Jersey.

Go Banking crunched the numbers to determine which New Jersey town will make your money go furthest.

New Jersey's most livable town has a median household income of $113,781.

You must pull in that much when living just about anywhere in New Jersey.

Especially when the average monthly mortgage payment is just over $3,000, you'll be laying out roughly $5,258 monthly for living expenses.

However, Go Banking believes that's a fair price to call Passaic County's Pompton Lakes home.

Pompton Lakes has small-town charm and suburban convenience.

It's a cozy, close-knit community about 25 miles outside New York City.

It's perfect for nature lovers, with lakes, parks, and nearby hiking trails.

The Pompton Lakes area offers excellent kayaking, fishing, and biking spots.