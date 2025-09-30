These Beautiful New Jersey Locations Deserve A Spot On The Most Instagrammable Cities List
Find The Best Fall Photo Spots Right Here In New Jersey
It's all about capturing that perfect picture for Instagram, especially this time of year, when you can take some really great fall shots as the leaves start to change colors.
There's no better backdrop for photos.
Whether it's going on a hayride, apple and pumpkin picking, or taking a stroll to check out the fall foliage, the yellow and orange really pop in your feed!
New Jersey Didn’t Make The Most Instagrammable Cities List, But These Spots Deserve The Hype
The list of the most Instagrammable cities in America is out, and can you believe, New Jersey didn't make the cut!
Before we dive into that list, let's talk about some beautiful backdrops here in The Garden State, because there are a bunch of Insta-worthy spots!
VistNJ.org had its own list showcasing New Jersey.
1. High Point State Park
2. Holland Ridge Farms
3. Asbury Park Boardwalk Murals
4. Hoboken Waterfront
5. Cape May Victorian Architecture
6. Branch Brook Park Cherry Blossoms
7. Grounds For Sculpture
To name a few!
Now to the top 10 most Instagrammable cities in America, according to the New York Post.
Researchers reviewed millions of Instagram posts with "location-specific hashtags" and ranked the cities by the number of posts each received.
1. New York City - 183,869,262 Instagram posts
2. Los Angeles - 141,271,982 Instagram posts
3. Chicago, Illinois - 60,196,138 Instagram posts
4. Las Vegas, Nevada - 54,038,732 Instagram posts
5. San Francisco, California - 45,895,134 Instagram posts
6. Washington, D.C. - 45,470,821 Instagram posts
7. San Diego, California - 39,451,127 Instagram posts
8. Seattle, Washington - 37,597,785 Instagram posts
9. Austin, Texas - 34,022,105 Instagram posts
10. Houston, Texas - 33,942,790 Instagram posts
