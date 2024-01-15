When you think of winter fun, of course, sledding, skiing, ice skating, snow tubing and snowboarding come to mind.

These cold weather activities are great, but maybe you're looking for something fun to do indoors.

Instead of braving these freezing temperatures, think summertime activities, but inside!

You can enjoy these fun activities all year round, even during these cold winter months!

How does swimming and rock climbing in January sound?

Gather up the family and enjoy some indoor fun!

Indoor Mini Golf

You can play 18 holes of glow-in-the-dark Monster Mini Golf inside!

We have carefully paired the classic game of mini golf with blacklights, music, disco balls, on-course DJ, and the coolest locally inspired, hand-painted glow-in-the-dark art to truly create the WOW effect.

There are several New Jersey locations, including Eatontown, Paramus, Edison, Cherry Hill and Fairfield.

Sky Zone Trampoline Park

This is a great place to burn off some energy! You'll definitely sleep well that night. Sky Zone Trampoline Park has locations all over New Jersey so you won't have to drive far!

Indoor Go-Kart Racing

Enjoy the excitement of go-kart racing! You can find "the largest indoor karting track in the world" right here in New Jersey. Check out Supercharged Entertainment in Edison. There are so many other great places, including K1 Speed in Cinnaminson, Monaco Indoor Karting in Berlin and iPlay America in Freehold.

Indoor Waterparks

These indoor waterparks bring the fun year round! Big Kahuna's Indoor Water Park, located on Route 73 in West Berlin. "The largest indoor water park in North America" is DreamWorks Water Park at American Dream in East Rutherford.

Indoor Rock Gyms

Check out Elite Climbing in Maple Shade and The Gravity Vault with several locations in New Jersey, including Middletown, Brick and Voorhees, Montclair, Upper Saddle River. Also, Rockville Climbing Center in Hamilton Township.