For many of us, the Christmas season is the busiest time of the year, but exactly how much time does Christmas take in New Jersey?

There's a lot of shopping, a ton of decorating, and a whole lot of other activities that we have to handle during the holiday season. So how many hours does Christmas soak up from our already busy schedule?

Well, a study was done to answer this question and it was reported at Consumer Reports. The results may surprise you a bit.

The research didn't include everything associated with Christmas. It only focused on shopping and Christmas parties.

And even though it was only these areas, it still accounted for a big chunk of time out of our season, and it's probably time we don't have to spare.

The national number that was determined was a whopping 42 hours, and that means New Jersey residents use the equivalent of 5 full work days on Christmas parties and shopping.

Can you imagine if the research included all the decorating, all the wrapping, all the cooking, and all the baking? The number would be jaw-dropping.

I have to say that since this data is not specific to New Jersey, we would also have to add in things like waiting in lines, traffic to get to the store, and trying to find a parking space.

So, we're thinking you can add five or six hours to the New Jersey total without even blinking an eye. Let's look on the bright side. That means we get more Christmas, right?

