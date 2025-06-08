There’s been a lot of buzz lately about who’s really calling the shots in New Jersey schools. Sure, we all know the teachers, the principals, the school boards, but overseeing it all is one of the most important roles you don’t hear much about: the superintendent.

Every school district in the state has one. They're kind of like the CEO of the school system. Don't get me wrong, this isn't a corporate gig at all. School superintendents are the individuals who steer the ship, ensuring it remains on course. They deal with budgets, hiring, policies, state guidelines, and everything in between. It's not an easy gig by any stretch of the imagination.

When a significant change happens at your school, like new start times, school closures, or even how snow days are handled, it almost always comes back to a superintendent’s recommendation.

Are All NJ School Superintendents The Same?

No. It all depends on the district. Some school districts are massive, with thousands of students, while others are tiny, with just a few hundred. And that means no two superintendents are doing the exact same job. In a smaller town, the superintendent might know every kid’s name. In a larger district, they might not even visit every school more than once a year.

What Are The Responsibilities of NJ School Superintendents?

The job comes with some major pressure. They’re expected to balance the expectations of parents, teachers, school boards, and state officials, all while striving to do what is best for the students. And lately in the state, that’s gotten a lot harder. Between budget cuts, changing standards, and debates over what should or shouldn’t be taught, superintendents have found themselves in the spotlight more than they probably ever wanted to be.

Show Me The Money

We have no right to judge the salary of someone in the private sector, but when our tax dollars pay a salary, we have the right to discuss it and dig a little deeper, especially when that salary is well into the six figures.

Sure, most superintendents have been working in education for decades before they even reach that chair. They’ve probably been teachers, principals, maybe even counselors. They’ve seen the system from the inside out, and that is worth something.

Is it worth $322,272 a year, though?

Who Is The Highest Paid NJ School Superintendent?

According to new data out by NJ.com, Norma Fernandez, the Superintendent of the Jersey City Public School System, is the highest-paid public school superintendent in New Jersey.

Several factors go into why Dr. Fernandez is paid so well. She has spent 35 years in the Jersey City Public Schools, and Fernandez also has an extensive education, which dramatically impacts her salary.

Most importantly, in 2019, New Jersey eliminated a salary cap, which then allowed contract negotiations to proceed.

The Jersey City Public School District is a large and highly complex district, which I'm sure also contributes to the high salaries. However, aren't the teachers and staff in these districts, who are on the ground and in the schools, deserving of better pay before one professional is pulling in over $ 300,000?