Many people buy Halloween candy weeks in advance to be prepared, but it's not just about resisting the urge to eat the candy before the big day - it's also about figuring out how to afford it in the first place.

Chocolate Prices Ahead Of Halloween

You may be seeing more Skittles, Starbursts, and Dum Dum Lollipops in your Halloween bucket this year as the price of chocolate continues to go up and up, with many opting for cheaper candy to hand out.

"The price of cocoa has more than doubled since the beginning of 2024, with peak prices hitting in late 2024, according to a report from Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute," according to USA Today.

Why Is Chocolate More Expensive This Halloween?

Prices have come down a little, but they remain pretty high, with the increase being fueled by heavy rain and then droughts in West Africa, where a large percentage of the world’s supply of cocoa comes from.

"Production for the Ivory Coast – the world's largest producer of cocoa – was 25.3% less in 2023 and 2024 than the two years prior, while production in Ghana was down 31.3% year over year," according to the report.

While you may not notice as many full-size chocolate bars this year, I'm ok with seeing more Skittles and Starburts - they're my favorite!

