It's time to enjoy one of our favorite things in New Jersey.

The delicious food and all the amazing food trucks.

Get ready for another season of good eating!

Seafood, BBQ, burgers, tacos, cupcakes.

Whatever you're in the mood for you can find in New Jersey.

There are lots of food truck festivals happening throughout the month, so get ready to celebrate.

And the fun kicks off this weekend!

My favorite food truck is the House of Cupcakes.

A food truck will all desserts! Who doesn't love that?

Everything is delicious, but the Red Velvet cupcake is my favorite.

I ran to the store last year and they just happened to be in the parking lot so I had to stop and get a cupcake.

They'll be out this weekend at the Tulip Festival at Dalton Farms in Swedesboro, along with some other places in New Jersey.

The Burlington County Times has a list of all the New Jersey food truck festivals in April!

Food Truck Festivals Taking Place This Month in New Jersey.

April 6th -

Jersey City Night Market, Jersey City - 3 to 9 pm, Downtown City Hall, 179 Montgomery Street.

Jersey City - 3 to 9 pm, Downtown City Hall, 179 Montgomery Street. Kearny Food Truck Festival, Kearny - Noon to 5 pm, Veteran's Field, 299 Belgrove Drive.

April 13th -

Touch A Truck Food Truck & Vendor Fair, Manchester Township - 10 am to 2 pm, Manchester Township Elementary School, 101 North Colonial Drive.

April 20th -

Jersey City Night Market, Jersey City - 2 to 9 pm, Magnolia Landing Plaza, 136 Magnolia Ave.

Jersey City - 2 to 9 pm, Magnolia Landing Plaza, 136 Magnolia Ave. Whole Lotta Empanada Food Truck & Music Festival, Garfield - 11 am to 7 pm, 20th Century Park, 75 Elizabeth Street.

April 27

April 28th -

What's your favorite food truck? Let me know in the comment below.

