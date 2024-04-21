This is not the first time we've heard of skimming devices being found in New Jersey.

The latest incident occurred in Cinnaminson at a 7-Eleven store on Route 130.

It happened earlier this month. Just weeks before another skimming device was found at a 7-Eleven store in Pennsauken on Westfield Avenue.

More safety measures are being implemented to try and prevent this from happening again.

Vincent Emmanuel, the Spokesperson for the Delaware Valley 7-Eleven Franchise Owners Association told CBS News Philadelphia,

As a company, we have instructed all our franchises and employees to look out for this kind of an operation.

The FBI is also warning customers to be on alert. So what does that mean? Here's what the FBI recommends, according to CBS News Philadelphia.

FBI Recommendations Include:

1. Inspect ATMs, POS terminals, and other card readers before using. Look for anything loose, crooked, damaged, or scratched. Don't use any card reader if you notice anything unusual.

2. Pull at the edges of the keypad before entering your PIN. Then, cover the keypad when you enter your PIN to prevent cameras from recording your entry.

3. Use ATMs in a well-lit, indoor location, which are less vulnerable targets.

4. Be alert for skimming devices in tourist areas, which are popular targets.

5. Use debit and credit cards with chip technology. In the U.S., there are fewer devices that steal chip data versus magnetic strip data.

6. Avoid using your debit card when you have linked accounts. Use a credit card instead.

7. Contact your financial institution if the ATM doesn't return your card after you end or cancel a transaction.

