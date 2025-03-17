Some Of The Best Family-Friendly Restaurants In New Jersey, According To Local Moms
It's family dinner night, but you don't feel like cooking.
You'd rather keep the kitchen clean and head out for a hassle-free meal.
If you're looking for a place where the entire family can dine out and enjoy a delicious meal together, some restaurants in Monmouth County are perfect for the occasion.
It's always a bonus when there's a large menu with a lot of options, especially for picky eaters.
Plus, it's nice when the atmosphere is lively, so you don't have to worry about every little noise.
Here's an updated list of some of the best family-friendly restaurants, according to local moms.
These are great recommendations offering a welcoming atmosphere and great food!
You can try any of these restaurants this upcoming weekend!
Federici’s Family Restaurant
Freehold
Tommy’s Tavern + Tap
Sea Bright and Freehold
Patrizia’s Restaurant
Red Bank
Robinson Ale House
Red Bank, Long Branch, and Asbury Park
Pete & Elda’s
Neptune City
Dining out with the family can get expensive, so I've also included a list of spots where kids eat for free or at a discount.
