Some Of The Best Family-Friendly Restaurants In New Jersey, According To Local Moms

It's family dinner night, but you don't feel like cooking.

You'd rather keep the kitchen clean and head out for a hassle-free meal.

If you're looking for a place where the entire family can dine out and enjoy a delicious meal together, some restaurants in Monmouth County are perfect for the occasion.

It's always a bonus when there's a large menu with a lot of options, especially for picky eaters.

Plus, it's nice when the atmosphere is lively, so you don't have to worry about every little noise.

Here's an updated list of some of the best family-friendly restaurants, according to local moms.

These are great recommendations offering a welcoming atmosphere and great food!

You can try any of these restaurants this upcoming weekend!

Federici’s Family Restaurant

Freehold


Tommy’s Tavern + Tap

Sea Bright and Freehold

 

 

 

Patrizia’s Restaurant

Red Bank


Robinson Ale House

Red Bank, Long Branch, and Asbury Park

 

 

 

Pete & Elda’s

Neptune City  


You can read the full list here.

Dining out with the family can get expensive, so I've also included a list of spots where kids eat for free or at a discount.

Whether it's for their birthday or a certain night of the week, there are restaurants in NJ that offer kids free meals.

