It's family dinner night, but you don't feel like cooking.

You'd rather keep the kitchen clean and head out for a hassle-free meal.

If you're looking for a place where the entire family can dine out and enjoy a delicious meal together, some restaurants in Monmouth County are perfect for the occasion.

It's always a bonus when there's a large menu with a lot of options, especially for picky eaters.

Plus, it's nice when the atmosphere is lively, so you don't have to worry about every little noise.

Here's an updated list of some of the best family-friendly restaurants, according to local moms.

These are great recommendations offering a welcoming atmosphere and great food!

You can try any of these restaurants this upcoming weekend!

Some Of The Best Family-Friendly Restaurants In New Jersey, According To Local Moms

Federici’s Family Restaurant

Freehold



View this profile on Instagram Federici's Family Restaurant (@federicisrestaurant) • Instagram photos and videos

Tommy’s Tavern + Tap

Sea Bright and Freehold

View this profile on Instagram Tommy's Tavern + Tap (@tommystaverntap) • Instagram photos and videos

Patrizia’s Restaurant

Red Bank



View this profile on Instagram Patrizia's (@patriziasrestaurants) • Instagram photos and videos

Robinson Ale House

Red Bank, Long Branch, and Asbury Park

View this profile on Instagram The Robinson Ale House (@robinsonalehouse) • Instagram photos and videos

Pete & Elda’s

Neptune City

You can read the full list here.

Dining out with the family can get expensive, so I've also included a list of spots where kids eat for free or at a discount.

