How Much Do We REALLY Exercise In New Jersey?
Now that the weather is getting warmer it's a great time to get outside and go for a walk or a maybe even a jog or a bike ride around the neighborhood.
Our schedules are pretty packed here in New Jersey. We work long hours and often have a long and stressful commute.
I know, there's no excuse!
Yes, we're supposed to get our steps in and find time during the day to exercise, but do we?
Does New Jersey exercise the most or the least compared to other states?
I feel like we're pretty active here in New Jersey, especially during the spring and summer months and we also have a lot of local gyms. There are so many in my town alone.
If you made it your New Years Resolution to exercise, are you still committed or are you finding yourself going to the gym less and less.
This is pretty interesting. Apple Watch data reveals the states where residents do the most and least exercise.
We have some good news here!
We're NOT in the bottom when it comes to exercise.
States where residents exercise the least.
- Mississippi
- Louisiana
- Oklahoma
- Virginia
States where residents exercise the most.
- Massachusetts
- New York
- Connecticut
- California
How much do we exercise in New Jersey?
The percentage of people who average at least 150 minutes of exercise per week is at 61.6 percent.
That's really good!
Check out these running tips and places where you can get a good deal on a gym membership in New Jersey!
5 Stupid Easy Tips For Running In The Winter At The Jersey Shore
Gallery Credit: Buehler
3 South Jersey Gyms With GREAT Deals For New Members In 2024
Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal