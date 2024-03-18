Now that the weather is getting warmer it's a great time to get outside and go for a walk or a maybe even a jog or a bike ride around the neighborhood.

Our schedules are pretty packed here in New Jersey. We work long hours and often have a long and stressful commute.

I know, there's no excuse!

Yes, we're supposed to get our steps in and find time during the day to exercise, but do we?

Does New Jersey exercise the most or the least compared to other states?

I feel like we're pretty active here in New Jersey, especially during the spring and summer months and we also have a lot of local gyms. There are so many in my town alone.

If you made it your New Years Resolution to exercise, are you still committed or are you finding yourself going to the gym less and less.

This is pretty interesting. Apple Watch data reveals the states where residents do the most and least exercise.

We have some good news here!

We're NOT in the bottom when it comes to exercise.

States where residents exercise the least.

Mississippi Louisiana Oklahoma Virginia

States where residents exercise the most.

Massachusetts New York Connecticut California

How much do we exercise in New Jersey?

The percentage of people who average at least 150 minutes of exercise per week is at 61.6 percent.

That's really good!

Check out these running tips and places where you can get a good deal on a gym membership in New Jersey!

