Don't worry. Your coffee is fine.

However, the FDA has issued an enormous recall of Dunkin' products.

What is a recall?

According to the Food and Drug Administration:

A recall is a method of removing or correcting products that are in violation of laws administered by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Recall is a voluntary action that takes place because manufacturers and distributors carry out their responsibility to protect the public health and well-being from products that present a risk of injury or gross deception or are otherwise defective.

Food recalls happen frequently and, as mentioned above, are primarily voluntary.

This means the FDA and other agencies are being overly cautious.

The FDA warns that they've recalled over 2 million baked goods, including some Dunkin’ products.

Some of these foods made contact with surfaces that tested positive for listeria.

PIX11 is reporting that the following Dunkin' items are part of this recall.

DUNKIN’ JUST BAKED YEAST RING 120×1.88 OZ, NET WT 14.10 LB. Item # – 8201834. Recall # – F-0486-2025.



DUNKIN’ JUST BAKED YEAST MUNCHKINS 350×0.39 OZ, NET WT 8.49 LB. Item # – 8201835. Recall # – F-0487-2025.



DUNKIN’ JUST BAKED YEAST SHELLS 120×1.88 OZ, NET WT 14.10 LB. Item # – 8201858. Recall # – F-0497-2025.



DUNKIN’ JUST BAKED CAKE RING 144×2.45 OZ, NET WT 22.05 LB. Item # – 8201859. Recall # – F-0498-2025.



DUNKIN’ JUST BAKED SOUR CREAM CAKE DONUTS 120×2.5 OZ, NET WT 18.75 LB. Item # – 8201860. Recall # – F-0499-2025.



DUNKIN’ JUST BAKED ECLAIRS 84×2.36 OZ, NET WT 12.39 LB. Item # – 8201863. Recall # – F-0500-2025.



DUNKIN’ JUST BAKED COFFEE ROLLS 78x3OZ, NET WT 14.62 LB. Item # – 8201864. Recall # – F-0501-2025.



DUNKIN’ JUST BAKED APPLE FRITTERS 72x3OZ, NET WT 13.50 LB. Item # – 8201865. Recall # – F-0502-2025.



DUNKIN’ JUST BAKED PUMPKIN CAKE RINGS 144×2.45 OZ, NET WT 22.05 LB. Item # – 8201866. Recall # – F-0503-2025.



DUNKIN’ JUST BAKED PUMPKIN CAKE MUNCHKINS 440×0.47 OZ, NET WT 12.93 LB. Item # – 8201867. Recall # – F-0504-2025.



DUNKIN’ JUST BAKED FRENCH CRULLERS 96×1.6 OZ, NET WT 9.60 LB. Item # – 8201882. Recall # – F-0511-2025.



DUNKIN’ JUST BAKED APPLE CIDER CAKE RINGS WITH NATURAL FLAVORS 144×2.5OZ, NET WT 22.5 LB. Item # – 8201901. Recall # – F-0516-2025.



DUNKIN’ JUST BAKED CHOCOLATE CAKE RINGS ARTIFICIALLY FLAVORED 144×2.5OZ, NET WT 22.5 LB. Item # – 8201904. Recall # – F-0517-2025.



DUNKIN’ JUST BAKED BLUEBERRY CAKE RING NATURALLY AND ARTIFICIALLY FLAVORED 135×2.5OZ, NET WT 21.09 LB. Item # – 8201905. Recall # – F-0518-2025.



DUNKIN’ JUST BAKED CAKE STICKS 116×2 Item # – 8201906. Recall # – F-0519-2025.

