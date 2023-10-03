Upstate New York Hometown Is ‘Drunkest’ Part Of New York State
We've learned this hometown is the "drunkest" part of New York State. Do you agree?
24/7 Wall Street released a list of "The Drunkest States in America."
Drunkest States In America, How List Was Formed
Drunkest States In United States, New York Not In Top 5
New York State didn't crack the top five for the drunkest states in America.
Below are 5 drunkest states, according to 24/7
5. North Dakota
4. Montana
3. South Dakota
2. Iowa
1. Wisconsin
New York State ranked in the bottom half of the list.
Where New York State Ranks
New York State ranked 31st out of 50 states. The binge drinking rate in New York is 19 percent, just under the national average of 19.8 percent.
New York State ranked fourth lowest in the nation in terms of alcohol-related driving deaths. The national average is 26.6 percent with New York State reported 20.2 percent.
Drunkest Metro Area In New York State Is Syracuse
So what's the drunkest metro area in New York State?
Syracuse was named the drunkest area in New York State, according to 24/7.
Over 25.5 percent of adults binge drink in Syracuse, more than anywhere else in the state.
Do you agree?
