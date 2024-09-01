This Is New Jersey’s Last Drive-In Movie Theater

It's a fun night out without ever having to leave your car!

If you're looking for something fun and unique to do this Labor Day weekend go see a movie at New Jersey's only drive-in movie theater.

Get our free mobile app

Don't let summer slip away without stepping back in time and experiencing the magic of a drive-in theater.

First, let's look back at the history of the very FIRST drive-in movie theater.

Camden Drive-In opened in 1933 in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

It was created by Richard Hollingshead, a huge movie fan who wanted to help out his mom who had difficulty fitting into small movie theater seats.

He came up with the idea of watching movies right in the comfort of your own car. The idea caught on and became extremely popular, however, all these years later there's only 1 drive-in movie theater left in New Jersey.

Delsea Drive-In Movie Theatre in Vineland, New Jersey



View this profile on Instagram Delsea Drive-In (@delseadrive_in) • Instagram photos and videos

The Delsea Drive-In Movie Theatre opened in 1949 and closed in 1987. In 2004 it reopened and has been up and running ever since. It's the state's only drive-in theater.

Read More: Exciting Opportunity! Join Happy Gilmore 2 Filming In New Jersey

I've never gone and have been wanting to go for the longest time!

The good news is there's still plenty of time to go.

The theater is open through November on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays (Fridays and Saturdays after Labor Day weekend). Thursdays are added upon demand.

You can buy your tickets online.

8 amazing drive-in movie theaters in and around New Jersey While New Jersey only has one drive-in movie theater, there are quite a few within a short drive from the Garden State. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman