If you're looking for the best thin-crust pizza around, look no further than Denino's Pizza Place in Aberdeen, New Jersey.

Using only the freshest ingredients, their thin crust allows you to savor every delicious flavor in every bite!

And if you're like me, and you love pizza, but don't always love the extra dough, thin crust is the way to go. It doesn't weigh you down, and you can really taste the quality.

Savor The Flavors Of Denino's Pizza Place Thin-Crust Pizza in Aberdeen

"Owner Michael Denino's father created his first authentic New York-style pizza in 1951. Michael strove to bring traditional quality pizza to Denino's Pizza Place. Our restaurant always uses the freshest ingredients available to make your dishes."

And the best part? You'll still have plenty of room for the equally delicious wings on the menu. "They're a town favorite."

Denino's Pizza Place Is A Local Favorite For Thin-Crust Pizza And More

While you're there, you also have to try the Demino's M.O.R. Pie, made of homemade meatballs, whole milk ricotta cheese, and a sprinkle of onions, and the Vegtable Pie with broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and a sprinkle of fresh garlic.

Both sound AMAZING!!

And how about this pepperoni pie? It looks delicious.

Denino's Pizza Place is located at 1077 F Highway 34, Aberdeen, NJ 07747.

You can also check them out online or give them a call at 732-583-2150.

Hours Include:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday - Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm

Friday - Saturday 11 am - 10 pm

Sunday: 12 pm - 9 pm

Stop by Denino's Pizza Place for the perfect slice!

And don't forget to try the wings too!

Editor’s Note:

If you’ve ever bitten into one of Denino’s signature thin-crust pies and heard that perfect crispy crunch, you know this spot has serious Pizza Playoffs potential. From their fresh, high-quality ingredients to a family pizza tradition dating back to 1951, Denino’s Pizza Place in Aberdeen delivers the classic New York-style flavor that Shore pizza lovers crave. 🍕

