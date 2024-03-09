Shocker! Popular New York TV News Anchor Stepping Down After 34 Years

It's incredible to be in any job for 34 years.

I can tell you firsthand that in broadcasting it is unheard of.

It's story time. Imagine having this sort of family history.

You're the great-granddaughter of the first black man to have served as a news correspondent during World War I.

This same man went on to become assistant postmaster general of the United States. At the time he was the highest-ranking black official in the federal government.

Yes, pretty big shoes to fill. However, I'm sure Ralph Waldo Tyler is very proud.

Dana Tyler made it to the Big Apple very quickly after starting as a reporter and then anchor at her hometown station in Columbus, Ohio in 1990.

Since then she has been a mainstay at WCBS-TV Channel 2. Tyler, who has won an Emmy for her work, has been co-anchoring the 6 o'clock news with Dick Brennen.

Did you know that Dana was the girlfriend of Hall of Fame rocker Phil Collins for 10 years?

It's true. The two split in 2016 after Collins went back with his ex.

According to the NY Post, both Dick Brennen and Dana Tyler will sign off later this month and will be replaced by current anchors Maurice DuBois and Kristine Johnson who already anchor the 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts.

The NY Post has reached out for comment to Dana Tyler and WCBS-TV, but nobody is talking.

Newsday first obtained the memo sent to staffers about the personality shakeup. It seems Tyler will be staying with the network in some capacity.

(Dana) will contribute stories and interviews on the channel’s over-the-air broadcast as well as its streaming platform.

Dana Tyler has always delivered the news responsibly and in a friendly way.

She will be missed but remembered as the longest-tenured personality in WCBS-TV history.

